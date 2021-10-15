Road works to take place on busy Newbridge road for two weeks

File Pic
Road works will take place on a busy Newbridge road for two weeks, Kildare County Council has confirmed.
Previously, footpath works took place on the road on Wednesday night.
KCC said in a statement: "Please note that road resurfacing works will be carried out along the L4079 Military Road from 18th October 2021 to 5th November 2021 during the hours from 18.30pm to 5.30am."
"Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works."
"Your co-operation is appreciated, and any inconvenience caused is regretted," it concluded.
