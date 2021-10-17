Two Laois properties which offer building options up for auction

Two properties just over the border in Laois are for sale by online auction with Newbridge-based Jordan Auctioneers, who say they offer the potential for buyers interested in replacing an existing dwelling or building a residence, subject to planning permission.

Both properties are in an excellent location approximately 9km from Carlow town, 10.5km from Athy, 7.5km from Castledermot and close to The Three Counties Service Station. The properties are also accessible to the M9 motorway junction.

Lot 1:

Derelict cottage in the townsland of Ballyfoyle in Maganey on c 6 acres (2.44 hectares) of top quality land with extensive road frontage.

The property comprises a derelict cottage with the added benefit of some stone outhouses on a site area of 6 acres (2.44 hectares) with extensive frontage onto the public road of about 140 metres.

The entire is in one block all in grass with superb natural hedgerows and mature trees. The land is of very good quality and would suit tillage purposes also.

The cottage itself is derelict but would be ideal for replacement dwelling subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

Lot 2:

This lot comprises c 4.92 acres (1.99 hectares) of agricultural lands currently in grass with mature trees and natural hedgerows on the boundaries. The lands are of very good quality and were previously in tillage.

The entire would make an ideal site for a house (subject to obtaining planning permission).

The properties are for sale by online auction via LSL Auctions on Thursday, November 11, at 2pm for Lot 1 and 3pm for Lot 2 with pre registration required.

Jordans are quoting €150,000 for Lot 1 and €75,000 for Lot 2.

Additional information on the properties is available from Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.