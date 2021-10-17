Search

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Former garden centre at Ardscull, Athy, for auction

Great potential: Bungalow, garden centre and yard

A property comprising of a bungalow, former garden centre and yard on seven acres of land at Ardscull, Athy, will go under the hammer in November.

Jordan Auctioneers are handling the sale of the holding, which has been valued at €275,000.

According to the selling agent, the property is in an excellent location approximately 5.5km from Athy, 18km from Kilcullen, 20km from Newbridge and 15km from The Curragh. The property is also close to the motorway network with the M9 accessible in 10 mins (Junction 3).

The bungalow itself extends to circa 136 sq m (1,463 sq ft) with sitting room, kitchen/living area, bathroom and three bedrooms. The first floor is converted for storage and while the home requires upgrading, it offers potential buyers’ considerable opportunities to extend, renovate or replace.

There are two glass houses adjacent to the residence which could be upgraded, if needed. In addition to this, there is a garage with loft, enclosed shed and a number of ancillary buildings.

The land is in two divisions with superb natural hedgerows. There is a separate access to the lands via an agricultural gate. Services are supplied including ESB, septic tank and two private wells.

The property is for sale by public action on Thursday, November 11 at 3pm at the Clanard Court Hotel.

Jordans are quoting €275,000 and additional information is available from Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan on 045 433550.

