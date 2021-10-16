KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Kilmeague bungalow offers country life on the Grand Canal

Carrick Cottage
A bungalow on over 4.5 acres on the banks of the Grand Canal at Kilmeague is on the market with an asking price of €345,000.
Located at the foot of the Hill of Allen, Carrick Cottage is a delight for the walking enthusiast. Canal walks, forest strolls or a trek to the observatory at the top of the hill are all accessed from right outside the door. According to selling agent Coonan Properties, this is a chance to live in a stunning rural environment and would be perfect for the nature lover or someone who would love to create a smallholding.
The property itself is a two-bedroom two-bathroom bungalow extending over 100 square metres. Originally built in the 1980s, the house was completely refurbished in 2008 and is now a bright, modern, and extremely spacious home.
Outside there is a mature garden to the rear with a pathway leading to the acreage beyond. Kilmeague is a small village approximately 35km south of Dublin. It is accessed via the M7 motorway and there are frequent bus connections from the village. It has a good selection of local amenities and many larger towns such as Naas and Newbridge are also only a short drive away.
For further information on the property, please contact Coonan Property on 045 832020 or email: jillw@coonan.com
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.