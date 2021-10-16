Search

16/10/2021

Kildare school promotes teamwork and communication

School tips

Some of the students from St Conleth's on their school trip

Reporter:

Reporter

A Newbridge school is setting the standard when it comes to promoting teamwork and communication skills.

Team bonding trips took two groups from St Conleth’s Community College on their travels recently reports Kathleen Canniffe, TY Coordinator.

“Team bonding is very important for students as it helps them to communicate better and allows them develop skills and promotes different ways of thinking,” she said.

“The Leaving Cert Applied 5 class went to Baltinglass Outdoor Education Center and took part in numerous activities including archery, kayaking and rock climbing.

“The Transition Year class headed off to Causey Farm in Co Meath and took part in bread making, bog jumping and visited the farm animals. Two very different team bonding trips with the same results.”

Meanwhile, the school has announced that it is in a position to offer 140 places in first year for the academic year 2022/2023.

Full details are on the school website.

