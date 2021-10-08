EirGrid mobile information unit to visit Kildare next week

As part of its ongoing engagement with the public, EirGrid will commence an information week visiting towns and villages across Kildare and Meath to seek feedback about the Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade.

The electricity transmission system operator is engaging with the public about four possible routes for the project.

The Kildare-Meath Grid Upgrade is a high-capacity connection between Dunstown substation in Kildare and Woodland substation in Meath. Eirgrid says the upgrade will help to more effectively transfer power to the east of the country and

distribute it within the electricity network in Meath, Kildare and surrounding counties.

It says this is an opportunity for the public to provide feedback to its team about the four route options.

Head of Public Engagement with EirGrid, Sinead Dooley said, “At EirGrid we understand when we work together we make better decisions. The Mobile Information Unit is an important part of engaging with communities to get their feedback on projects in their locality and to ensure the best decisions are made.”

The EirGrid team will be on Main Street in Maynooth on Tuesday morning, October 12 from 11am, before travelling to Straffan Village for 3pm.

On Wednesday the unit will be located at Main St, Clane from 11am and later in Prosperous Village from 3pm.

The Unit will be on Main St, Sallins from 11am on Thursday and in the afternoon from 3pm on Main St in Naas.

On Friday morning the team will be at Two Mile House from 11am.

To view the route options being considered visit www.eirgrid.ie/KildareMeath. The public consultation closes on 22 November. Members of the public can also submit their views online at consult.eirgrid.ie, by email to kildaremeath@eirgrid.com or by freepost to Kildare Meath Grid Upgrade Consultation, EirGrid, Freepost FDN 5312, Ballsbridge, D04 FW28.