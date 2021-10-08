11 Kildare schools awarded Green Flag this week

Eleven schools from Kildare were awarded the Green Flag this week for their dedication to sustainability and protecting their environment.

Despite two school years with closures and challenges posed by COVID-19, 526 schools across Ireland were awarded Green Flags this week, including 33 schools that have been awarded the Green Flag for the first time.

Schools in Kildare

Cill Choca, Chill Dara

Two Mile House N.S, Naas

Scoil Bhride, Leixlip

Brannoxtown N.S, Ballymore Eustace

Clongowes Wood College, Clane – awarded Green Flag for first time

Scoil Naomh Treasa, Athy– awarded Green Flag for first time

Maynooth Educate Together, Maynooth

Brigid's N.S, Carbury

Tiny Tots Pre-School, Athy

Ardscoil Rath Iomgháin, Rathangan

Busy Fingers Crèche Ltd, Newbridge

Green-Schools is an environmental management programme for schools which focuses on themes including Litter and Waste; Energy; Water; Travel; Biodiversity; Global Citizenship and Marine Environment. This year schools in Ireland achieved amazing results in the themes:

Speaking at each ceremony this week, Green-Schools Manager Cathy Baxter congratulated the 526 schools receiving their Green Flag: “We know that you have all been working incredibly hard in your schools over the last year and you continued to find innovative ways to keep the programme going during school closures and social distancing. You managed to have outdoor Committee meetings, online workshops and attending online webinars to keep up to date, so thank you.”

Schools were invited to six online award ceremonies which took place from Monday, October 4 to 8 with the final ceremony for the Water theme due to take place on October 14.

At the ceremonies schools enjoyed activities like Sea Shanties and online quizzes, with messages of support played from “Captain Climate”, actor Nicola Coughlan, champion cyclist Lara Gillespie and local authority Environmental Awareness Officers, who support schools during their participation in Green-Schools.