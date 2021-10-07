Little dog that traveled by train from Kildare to Dublin this morning has been reunited with his owner

The adventurous doggy
The little dog who traveled by train from Newbridge to Dublin early this morning has been reunited with his owners.
He was cared for Iarnrod Eireann's customer information team in Heuston Station while they made an appeal to trace his family.
Iarnrod Eireann made this announcement on social media just a few minutes ago.
Update: Our lost dog is travelling home after being reunited with her owner who shared tales of how this little dog can scale walls and open doors! Hopefully today’s journey was the final Great Escape! https://t.co/pj85fILabg— Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) October 7, 2021
