Kildare gardaí stop unaccompanied Learner driver who was under the influence of cannabis

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí in Kildare stopped an unaccompanied Learner driver who was under the influence of cannabis.
The official Garda Traffic account on Twitter confirmed that the Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Allenwood recently when the stopped the driver.
They were found to be an unaccompanied Learner driver, and they also tested positive for cannabis.
The driver in question was arrested and their car was seized.
