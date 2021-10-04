Search

04/10/2021

Kildare gardaí stop unaccompanied Learner driver who was under the influence of cannabis

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí in Kildare stopped an unaccompanied Learner driver who was under the influence of cannabis.

The official Garda Traffic account on Twitter confirmed that the Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint in Allenwood recently when the stopped the driver.

They were found to be an unaccompanied Learner driver, and they also tested positive for cannabis.

The driver in question was arrested and their car was seized.

New Kildare community alert group announces launch

Plans revealed for Kildare solar farm to operate for 35 years

Tech giant and County Kildare Chamber launch first ever national climate action championship

"Completely out of touch": Kildare politician urges govt to defer carbon tax

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media