01/10/2021

Footpath construction works to take place at Naas MD

Footpath construction works will take place at Naas Municipal District, Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed.

It is understood that the works will take place at Sallins Road.

Works will take place from The Orchard to Oldtown Demesne between Tuesday October 5 – Friday October 8 2021.

However, this will ultimately be subject to weather conditions.

Working hours each day will be from 8am – 6pm.

Traffic Management will be in the form of Priority Give and Take and Stop/Go.

KCC wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.

