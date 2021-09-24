Kildare's Little Way Cancer Support Centre announces annual mass

The Little Way Cancer Support Centre Clane mass and blessing of the roses in honour of St Therese will be held on Sunday 3 October at 11.30am in Clane Parish Church.

"The Little Way Cancer Support Centre have been very fortunate and grateful to have secured permission from St Therese’s National Office to have the relics of St Therese and her parents Sts. Zelie and Louis Martin at the mass," said the centre director, Dearbhail Maloney.

She said that in recent years when the Little Way have hosted the relics there has always been a wonderful turn out at the mass for this much-loved and highly regarded saint.

"We are privileged to have her relics present and to continue a tradition that our mother started. Cognisant of Covid19 and to ensure that the medically vulnerable can attend the Little Way will be able to accommodate scheduled private appointments from 1pm till 2.30pm on Sunday 3 October. To arrange an appointment please contact the Little Way Cancer Support Centre on 045 902996 or by email at clane@little-way.org. Due to Covid19, we will be only able to accommodate scheduled appointments and individuals will be required to adhere to all Covid19 public health guidelines.

"Every year the Little Way has had a limited number of blessed roses to distribute, however, you are welcome to bring your own rose along with you to the mass. The Directors of the Little Way Cancer Support Centre, look forward to welcoming you to the Mass and celebrating St Therese but also remembering those who have been affected by cancer."