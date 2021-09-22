Kildare Integration Strategy for 2020-2026 will be launched by the Minister for Children

Kildare County Council in collaboration with County Kildare LEADER Partnership (CKLP) and Kildare Integration Network are preparing to launch the 2020 – 2026 County Kildare Integration Strategy.

It has also been confirmed that Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration & Youth Roderic O’Gorman will officially launch the new County Kildare Integration Strategy at the event, which will be held online.



The 2020 – 2026 Kildare Integration Strategy is the result of a lengthy consultation process comprising key agency stakeholders, local representatives and member groups from the diverse migrant population in Kildare.

The Strategy aims to support the inclusion of people from ethnic minorities and new communities living, working, or studying in County Kildare.



This new Strategy is in fact Kildare’s second integration strategy; the first covered the period 2014 – 2019 and was developed in recognition that society has changed.

Population changes:



According to the 2016 Census, within Kildare, 23,333 people described themselves as non-Irish nationals, 10.6 per cent of the county’s population.

In the same census, the total population of Kildare was recorded as 220,693: a 64.8 per cent increase from 1996 – 2016.

The population growth and societal changes in Kildare highlight the importance of a comprehensive integration strategy to support and facilitate an inclusive and integrated society.



Minister O' Gorman will be joined at the event by a number of speakers — these include:

Marian Higgins, Interim Director of Services, Economic, Community & Cultural Development at Kildare County Council (KCC)

Cllr Naoise Ó Cearúil, Cathaoirleach and Mayor of Kildare

Sonya Kavanagh, Interim Chief Executive of KCC

Cllr. Aoife Breslin, Chairperson of Kildare Interagency Integration Committee

Oluwabunmi Olaniran, Consultation Partner

Music will also be provided by Beth Kinyua of the CKLP.



Copies of the strategy will be available following the event.

The launch will take place on Thursday September 30 at 11am.



Anyone who is interested can register to join the online event here: https://tinyurl.com/Kildare-Integration-Launch.