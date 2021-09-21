Search

21/09/2021

BREAKING: 150 gardaí in CAB raid on eight Newbridge addresses seize over €50,000, designer clothes and cars haul

Two arrested and being held for questioning

BREAKING: 150 gardaí in CAB raid on eight Newbridge addresses seize over €50,000, designer clothes and cars haul

One of the vehicles seized by CAB in Newbridge this morning. Pic: Garda Info on Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A huge CAB raid in Newbridge, Co Kildare, this morning resulted in two arrests after eight home addresses and two businesses premises were searched.

€51,000 in cash, Rolex watches, designer bags and several vehicles were seized in the operation.

The operation involved approximately 150 Criminal Assets Bureau Officers and gardaí, comprised of various units, including: the Emergency Response Unit, Tallaght District Detective Unit, Kildare Divisional Detective Unit, Eastern Regional Armed Support Unit, Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit and the Garda Dog Unit.

The search today was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation.

To date, the investigation has identified and restrained seventeen bank accounts containing cumulative funds of €495,000. 

Gardaí have called the operation is a significant development in the on-going criminal and proceeds of crime investigations being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Tallaght District Detective Unit. 

This morning’s operation targeted assets including properties accumulated by an organised crime gang, according to gardaí.

The following items were seized:

• €51,000 in cash
• Eight (8) Rolex watches
• Two (2) Chanel Bags
• Canada Goose Jacket
• Three (3) 201 Ford Focus Cars
• 202 Ford Transit
• 202 CITROËN Berlingo
• 191 Volkswagen Golf
 
Gardaí also arrested two males, one aged 19 and the other aged 40, for an offence contrary to Section 6 (Deception) of the Theft and Fraud Offence Act in respect of a local Garda Investigation.

Both are currently being detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media