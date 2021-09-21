Search

21/09/2021

Kildare Local Enterprise Office due to be visited by Minister Of State today

Kildare LEO

Kildare LEO

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail is visiting County Kildare today.

KFM Radio confirmed that Minister Damian English is on a series of visits to Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) around Ireland.

His Dept says that Minister English "will see first-hand the work being done to support enterprise development on the ground and hear of the recent ‘Look for Local’ campaign in the county."

KFM also reported that Kildare LEO, which is located beside Kildare County Council's Aras Cill Dara in Naas, has processed and approved thousands of applications for a variety of business support schemes since the beginning of the pandemic.

This includes 3,695 ReStart and ReStart Plus grants, with a combined total of €25,448,466.

In related news, Kildare LEO has invited businesses to improve their competitive edge through their ‘Innovate 2021’ Event next week.

