Repairs underway for burst watermain in Kildare

The repairs are expected to last between 11am until 2pm
Kildare County Council have revealed that repairs are underway for a burst water main.
The works will be carried out today opposite Berney’s Saddlers in Kilcullen.
The affected area will be from the Bank as far as the laundrette on Naas Road from 11am until 2pm.
