21/09/2021

Repairs underway for burst watermain in Kildare

Burst pipe

The repairs are expected to last between 11am until 2pm

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council have revealed that repairs are underway for a burst water main.

The works will be carried out today opposite Berney’s Saddlers in  Kilcullen.

The affected area will be from the Bank as far as the laundrette on Naas Road from 11am until 2pm.

