Maynooth University study shows many low income farmers may be exempt from state pension

Research from Maynooth University (MU) appears to show that many low income farmers may be exempt from receiving a state pension.

The findings are the result of a study titled "Exploring state pension provision policy for the farming community", which was jointly conducted by both MU and Teagasc, the Agriculture and Food Development Authority.

The study used hypothetical case farms to explore the issue.

Dr Michael Hayden, a lead researchers on the study alongside Dr Bridget McNally, told The Leinster Leader: "In our paper, we examined the state pension policy for farmers using some hypothetical case farmers which reflect the make-up of typical farm household arrangements in Ireland."

"We found that many Irish farmers find themselves in a situation at retirement age where they fail to qualify for the full State Pension Contributory or the State Pension Non-Contributory, and therefore remain financially dependent on farming income in retirement."

Dr Hayden pointed to arguably the most concerning point of the study: that many young farmers appear to be experiencing issues concerning their PRSI contributions.

He explained: "This is because many farmers fail to meet the necessary PRSI contributions to qualify for the State Pension Contributory and based on means testing rules many farmers fail to qualify for the State Pension Non-Contributory if they have farm assets (land) in their ownership, which is best described as an asset rich cash poor conundrum."

Although the study used hypothetical case farms, Dr. Hayden maintains that it delivered accurate results: "We do consider this issue to affect tens of thousands of farmers."

"For instance, there are approximately 137,500 farmers in Ireland, with one third of them aged over 65 and one third of them considered to be small farms with low incomes."

He continued: "Without a viable retirement income provision, older farmers are not in a position to transfer farms to the next generation; this has huge consequences for Generational renewal in the agricultural industry and the sustainability of rural Ireland."

"We argue that agricultural policy makers need to have a dual focus, whereby they create initiatives and mechanisms to support younger farmers to enter the industry but also create mechanisms to support and encourage older farmers to retire."

"This pension rules can also pose major challenges for farmers spouses, partners and children (potential successors) who work on the farm but cannot make PRSI contributions for pension entitlement unless a formal legal partnership arrangement exists. Therefore, quite often when they come to retirement, they also fail to qualify for the State Pension Contributory."

"The Pension System needs to be updated to overcome this scenario by bringing younger farmers within the PRSI fold from the earliest possible date so that they build up their pension entitlement and are not forced to work into their old age. Likewise, spouses and partners who work fulltime on the farm should be facilitated in building up their PRSI entitlement."

He said that his overall recommendation from the study is for farmers to pay their way by making PRSI contributions, and for mechanisms to be put in place by the State Pension System which would allow farmers to qualify for the State Pension Contributory.

Dr Hayden concluded that despite his concerns, he ultimately believes that the future for younger farmers does look bright, while acknowledging that there are some challenges for the industry, such as the uncertainty of CAP reform and export markets, and climate change: "There are lots of opportunities for younger farms to explore in farming at present and I believe that there is a generation of younger farmers coming through that are well equipped to grasp those opportunities, provided that policymakers put in place appropriate measures to support them."