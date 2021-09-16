UPDATE: Road reopened in this Kildare region today

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
UPDATE: This road is now fully reopened.
Gardaí in Kildare have advised the public that heavy traffic and delays are expected on the bridge over the motorway on the Athy Road in Kilcullen.
The announcement was made by the Garda Traffic account on Twitter.
Please be advised heavy traffic and delays are expected on the bridge over the motorway on the Athy Road, Kilcullen, County Kildare. pic.twitter.com/JdSwomk8OZ— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 16, 2021
Updates to follow if more information becomes available.
