15/09/2021

Two arrested and €50,000 seized on Kildare-Dublin border

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Officers in the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) arrested two men last night on the Kildare-Dublin border.

The GNDOC, which is supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted a car travelling on the N4 motorway at Lucan in County Dublin. 

Following a search of the vehicle, approximately €50,000 was recovered.

Gardaí have since said that one male, aged 25, and one female, aged 33, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an offence of Money Laundering, contrary to the provisions of section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering & Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010. 

Both suspects have since been detained pursuant to the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Lucan Garda station.

The male was subsequently charged with the offence of Money laundering and was due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning, while the female suspect was released without charge, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

