10/09/2021

Kildare Gardaí seize car from unaccompanied learner driver who was also on phone

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí in Kildare have seized a car from a learner driver who was caught with no L-Plates.

The Naas Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in Athgarvan when they detected the motorist.

It is also understood that the motorist was using their phone while driving.

The car has since been seized.

Proceedings to follow.

