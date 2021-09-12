KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Five-bed for sale in mature Newbridge development

Number 204 The Oaks
Number 204 The Oaks is a superb five bedroomed detached home, extending to 197m2 approximately, located in a mature development at Ballymany in Newbridge.
This is a bright and spacious family home, with its stone front making it unique in this development, where most of the long-established homes are painted white.
Convenient location
The Oaks is conveniently situated within a short walk of Newbridge town centre, shops, restaurants, schools, cinema and leisure facilities. It offers easy access to the M7/N7 motorway and the Arrow train station.
The well-proportioned accommodation in this property briefly comprises of (on the ground floor), an entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/living room, dining room and guest wc.
Upstairs there is a family bathroom and five bedrooms, one of which is ensuite.
The property property comes with an asking price of €475,000 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie
