Search

11/09/2021

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Tranquility and privacy in Clane

Four-bedroom bungalow on the market for €425,000

KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Tranquility and privacy in Clane

Lios Cul, Firmount Demesne, Clane

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Nestled within a private setting, the property called Lios Cul was built in 1969 in the original walled garden of Firmount Estate, Clane, maintaining its authentic brick and stone wall surround.

This four-bedroom bungalow extends to approximately 1.77 acres of mature grounds.

It was originally landscaped with an array of tree specimens and foliage.

Renovation needed

Both house and garden are in need of renovation to rejuvenate the property to its former glory.

The garden extends to the original wall perimeter, enticing visitors on various pathways to hidden gems along route with pond and water features, patio area and lovely trees and plants.

The property offers excellent potential with a large footprint extending to c. 129sq m. The accommodation within comprises of entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/utility room, pantry area, breakfast room, dining room, four bedrooms with one en-suite and family bathroom.

Original art

The residence offers ample parking and has an original stone sculpture by Henry Flanagan (the well known Dominican sculptor who taught at Newbridge College, and Liscannor stone paving.

The home is 3km from Clane with easy access to Dublin city and Dublin Airport via the M4/M7, as well as all major national motorways.

The property is on the market with a guide price of €425,000. For more information, contact Jill Wright of selling agent Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or email: jillw@coonan.com.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media