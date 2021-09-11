KILDARE PROPERTY WATCH: Tranquility and privacy in Clane

Nestled within a private setting, the property called Lios Cul was built in 1969 in the original walled garden of Firmount Estate, Clane, maintaining its authentic brick and stone wall surround.

This four-bedroom bungalow extends to approximately 1.77 acres of mature grounds.

It was originally landscaped with an array of tree specimens and foliage.

Renovation needed

Both house and garden are in need of renovation to rejuvenate the property to its former glory.

The garden extends to the original wall perimeter, enticing visitors on various pathways to hidden gems along route with pond and water features, patio area and lovely trees and plants.

The property offers excellent potential with a large footprint extending to c. 129sq m. The accommodation within comprises of entrance hallway, living room, kitchen/utility room, pantry area, breakfast room, dining room, four bedrooms with one en-suite and family bathroom.

Original art

The residence offers ample parking and has an original stone sculpture by Henry Flanagan (the well known Dominican sculptor who taught at Newbridge College, and Liscannor stone paving.

The home is 3km from Clane with easy access to Dublin city and Dublin Airport via the M4/M7, as well as all major national motorways.

The property is on the market with a guide price of €425,000. For more information, contact Jill Wright of selling agent Coonan Property on 01 628 6128 or email: jillw@coonan.com.