Missing Newbridge man found safe and well, Gardaí confirm

Tomasz Koczorowski. Pic: Missing Person's Helpline on Facebook
Tomasz Koczorowski, a man from Newbridge who went missing on Monday afternoon, has been found safe and well.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in locating Tomasz Koczorowski.
