ALERT: Plastic contamination fears forces nationwide salt recall

Nationwide salt recall due to plastic contamination
Batches of pink Himalayan and Mediterranean sea salt are being recalled due to possible plastic contamination nationwide.
The recall is for Giovanni Di Firenze All-Natural Pink Himalayan Salt Mill and Giovanni Di Firenze All-Natural Mediterranean Sea Salt Mill, with a pack size of 90g.
#FoodAlert Recall of Giovanni Di Firenze Pink Himalayan Salt and Mediterranean Sea Salt Mills due to possible plastic contamination. For more on this alert, see: https://t.co/AR8BrehUy7. pic.twitter.com/zJcKLFmV5b— FoodSafetyAuthority (@FSAIinfo) September 3, 2021
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued a category two food alert for batch L14070V, with a best before listing of 31/03/24.
Category two food alerts from the FSAI relate to passing on food information, with no further action required.
In this instance, the recall is being made "due to the potential for plastic contamination from the grinder mechanism when grinding coarse salt".
The independent food safety body have also informed that point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores "supplied with the implicated batch."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.