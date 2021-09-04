Get set for Wag & Bone dog show at Punchestown this weekend

The KWWSPCA will hold its Wag & Bone Dog Show this Sunday, 5 September 2021, in the Parade Ring at Punchestown Racecourse. All types of dogs are welcome, especially rescue dogs.

Registration for the show starts at 1pm and the show itself starts at 2pm. This is very much a ‘Fun Dog Show’ and we welcome families and their dogs. We do however ask you not to bring puppies less than 9 months old, as the show is not a suitable place for young pups.

Classes include ‘Child with a Dog’, ‘Fanciest Female Dog’, Handsomest Male Dog’, ‘Fancy Dress — Dog & Owner’ and of course ‘Best Rescue Dog’. There will also be our usual ‘High Jump’ competition. Please call 087 6803295 if you need any more information. Plenty of free parking.

Oran — A Great Young Kildare Entrepreneur

Young Oran Power, the grandson of one of our Noah's Ark volunteers, has set up a successful business selling sweets and other goodies near his home in Kildangan. He is well known in the village as he is in the fourth class at Kildangan National School and plays soccer and GAA for local teams.

He is also an excellent baker, is a dog lover and a KWWSPCA supporter. He regularly sets up his sweet stall near the church in the village with the help of his brother, Karl, and donates his profits to the KWWSPCA for which we are very grateful. He will have his stall at our Dog Show on Sunday in Punchestown Racecourse. This young man will go far.

Puppa Coffee has Opened in Maynooth

KWWSPCA are delighted to announce a new partnership with the animal loving owners of the restaurant chain Yeah Burgr. Last week saw the launch of their Puppa Coffee cart at their restaurant in Maynooth. A proportion of all the proceeds from coffee bought at Puppa Coffee will go to the KWWSPCA.

Dogs get a free Puppachino when their humans buy a coffee from the cart. Drop by Puppa Coffee and buy yourself and your dog a lovely coffee and support the KWWSPCA at the same time.

Update: Last week’s ‘Dog of the Week’, Yoko, has found herself a lovely new home in Donegal.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835 Email: kwwspca@gmail.com Website: www.kwwspca.ie

