Kildare Property Watch: Period-style grandeur in Monasterevin for €500,000

A three-storey terraced home, newly built in 1996 to blend sympathetically into an existing terrace of period houses in Monasterevin, has been put on the market with the asking price of half a million euros.

The home, measuring 3,165 sq ft with a substantial garden, is situated in the centre of Monasterevin beside the River Barrow, a five minute walk to the train station and close to amenities including schools, churches and shops.

The well-proportioned light filled accommodation is presented in excellent condition throughout with wooden sash single glazed windows to the front and PVC double glazed windows to rear, oil fired central heating, brass antique taps in the bathrooms, an Aga cooker, and two cast iron and three marble antique fireplaces.

Gracious rooms

The property features 9.5 foot high ceilings on the ground floor and first floor, four reception rooms, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an office, kitchen, utility and toilet.

To the rear is a wonderful enclosed garden with original stone walls, lawns, trees, shrubs, gravel walkway, paved patio area and rear access. There is also a double garage at the end of the garden which has independent access from the laneway behind and would be ideally suited for mews, a home office or gamesroom (subject to the usual planning permission).

The property is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers, tel 045 433550, who is guiding €500,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointments to view.

See more photos of the property below: