New Kildare exercise programme for people with arthritis

File photo: The Village at Lyons
The Arthritis Ireland Kildare branch is starting a new programme of exercise in the county for people with arthritis.
"We have a new outdoor walking and exercise for health eight week programme for people with arthritis. It will take place along the Grand Canal, Saturday mornings at 10.30am starting on Saturday, September 11. Free booking. This Exercise for Health program has been sponsored by Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch," it said.
"Our instructor Gita will guide group walks along the canal with some gentle exercises, stretches and tips for strengthening the body and the immune system. The meeting point is Lion's Estate (Celbridge), outside the Trellis cafe and the session will last approximately 1 hour. Wear comfortable weather appropriate clothing and bring: some water for comfort and hydration. Bring money for tea or coffee if you want to chat with participants afterwards."
Interested participants can contact Claire at 0876977350 if you need further information or check out the Arthritis Ireland Kildare Branch Facebook page.
