Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Blue Ford Focus hatchback sought in connection with Newbridge hit and run

Woman in hospital after incident

Blue Ford Focus hatchback sought in connection with Newbridge hit and run

A Garda patrol car was rammed during Monday’s operation

Reporter:

Reporter

Newbridge gardaí are appealing for information on a blue Ford Focus hatchback in connection with a hit and run at Rosconnell Estate, Newbridge, last Monday which left a woman in hospital.

The incident occurred at 10.20am on August 30. A female pedestrian in her 40s was seriously injured in the collision. The injured woman was taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital for treatment to injuries described as serious but not life threatening.

It is understood the injured pedestrian was standing beside a car when she was struck by a passing car, which failed to remain at the scene. Two other stationary cars were also damaged in the incident.

Garda are carrying out a technical examination of both cars. CCTV is currently being reviewed.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for information on a blue Ford Focus hatchback car that failed to remain at the scene. They are also appealing to the driver of this car to come forward. The car was last seen on the Dublin Road in Newbridge with damage to both the left and right sides and has yet to be located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station 045 3431212 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media