Calling all pups - Wag & Bone dog show at Punchestown this weekend

The Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) Wag & Bone dog show will return to the parade ring at Punchestown this Sunday, September 5.

Registration starts at 1pm and the judging starts at 2pm. There is plenty of free parking. The show is free to attend, but there is a charge of €5 entry per class - €20 for five classes to enter a dog into a competition.

All types of dogs are welcome, especially rescue dogs.

According to the organisers, this is very much a ‘Fun Dog Show’ and they welcome families and their dogs. They do, however, ask you not to bring puppies less than nine months old, as the show is not a suitable place for young puppies. No puppies under the age of nine months will be accepted into any of the judging classes.

The classes at the show include:

1. Waggiest Tail

2. Girl under 12 with a Dog

3. Boy under 12 with a Dog

4. Small Rescue Dog

5. Large Rescue Dog

6. Fanciest Female Dog

7. Handsomest Male Dog

8. Senior Citizen and a Dog

9. Veteran Dog (9 years and over)

10. Fancy Dress – Dog & Owner

11. The Dog You Would Most Like to Take Home – Winners to be chosen by Clapometer

12. KWWSPCA Rescue Dog – this class is restricted to dogs that have been adopted from the KWWSPCA or who are in the care of KWWSPCA waiting to be adopted

13. Dog Most Like its Owner

14. Child under 16 with Dog

15. Open Class – for any Dog and Handler who has not won First,Second or Third in any of the previous classes

16. BEST IN SHOW – The Winner of each of the above classes is automatically entered. No charge.

17. High Jump – This will take place after the ‘Best in Show’ on the upper grass area. Pay as you enter. €2. There is one competition for small dogs and one for large dogs.