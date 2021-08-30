APPEAL: Teenage girl missing from Enfield

Shannon Molloy, 17
A teenage girl has been reported missing from Enfield.
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17 year old Shannon Molloy, who has been missing from Enfield, County Kildare, since Tuesday, August 24.
Shannon is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with a thin build, medium length black hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on Shannon's whereabouts are asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
