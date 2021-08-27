Green light for new Kilcullen estate

An image of what the new development will look like. Drawings by Martin Murphy Architects
A new estate in Kilcullen has been given the green light.
Last month, Kildare County Council granted planning permission for 15 new dwellings at Naas Road, Kilcullen.
The development, which is being built by Alan O'Connell, comprises four three-bedroom two storey semi‐detached dwellings, seven two-bedroom two storey terraced dwellings and four one-bedroom homes within two storey blocks.
Forty five conditions were set out by the council in relation to traffic, noise, landscaping, drainage and other technical details. The local authority has asked the developer for over €62,000 in development levies.
Some local residents raised concerns about the new development overlooking their homes and made submissions to the council. They said Mr O'Connell had verbally agreed to address the issue and they wanted the council to ensure this occurred.
