Lets get walking this September

Step-tember
Kildare Sports Partnership (KSP) want to get everyone across the county moving next month.
Let's get Kildare walking this September has been launched. The STEPtember event, facilitates everyone to participate on days and times suitable to them.
"We have outlined suitable and safe walking routes routes for all our participants - with a chance to receive a Kildare Sports Partnership Snood or Water Bottle," said KSP.
Register by clicking here.
Instructions: Each stage midpoint will have a Kildare Walking Month sign with a unique code (which will be changed regularly). Record this code in your Kildare Walking Month Log - which must be completed to claim your prize!
Participants need to complete six out of the 15 stages of the Grand Canal or Royal Canal to successfully complete the task.
Find out more here.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.