Plans for new Newbridge apartment block

Aras Chill Dara, Naas
Plans for a new Newbridge apartment block are to be lodged with Kildare County Council soon.
Blue Hume Ltd wants to build a three-storey building (part two-storey) containing ten residential units on the Naas Road. They consist of eight one-bed and two studio apartments.
Once submitted to the council, the local authority must validate the file to ensure all the documentation are in order. This happens with every planning application before they can be assessed.
