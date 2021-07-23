Search our Archive

23/07/2021

Plans for 90 home housing estate and creche to be lodged for Prosperous

Prosperous.

Plans for a 90 home estate and creche are due to be lodged for the Prosperous area soon.

The Costello family intend to apply for planning permission for 74 two-storey semi-detached houses, eight two-storey detached houses and two two-storey blocks containing a total of eight maisonette units. 

The proposal for the site at Curryhills, also includes a natural playscape play area, and a new road with footpath and cycle lane. The plans are due to lodged with Kildare County Council in the coming week.  

