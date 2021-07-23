Plans for 90 home housing estate and creche to be lodged for Prosperous

File photo
Plans for a 90 home estate and creche are due to be lodged for the Prosperous area soon.
The Costello family intend to apply for planning permission for 74 two-storey semi-detached houses, eight two-storey detached houses and two two-storey blocks containing a total of eight maisonette units.
The proposal for the site at Curryhills, also includes a natural playscape play area, and a new road with footpath and cycle lane. The plans are due to lodged with Kildare County Council in the coming week.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.