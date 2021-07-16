IRELAND WEATHER: How long is the heatwave going to last in Ireland?

Ireland is in line for a glorious spell of summer weather with a ridge of high pressure sending temperatures soaring into the high 20s in the coming days.

According to Met Eireann, high pressure will bring dry, very warm and mostly sunny weather for the weekend and into the start of next week. Nights will be quite warm and humid also.

Temperatures are set to remain high up to Tuesday at least according to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann and while the national forecaster says that there is uncertainty in the forecast from midweek next week, current indications suggest that it will continue warm, dry and sunny on Wednesday with a possible change to showery conditions from Thursday. Nights will continue to be quite mild.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for mist and fog to generally burn off this morning, but patches may linger locally in coastal areas. There will be warm spells of sunshine, staying a little cloudier near northwestern coasts where there may be a spot of drizzle. There is also the small chance of a light isolated shower near southern coasts. Otherwise it will be dry and very warm with top temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees, cooler near coasts due to sea breezes. Inland winds will be light and north to northwest or variable in direction.

Tonight will be mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees in many areas, but falling back to 10 to 12 degrees in some parts of the west. It will be dry and largely clear at first however it will become misty again overnight in parts, with fog forming in some areas due to light northerly winds or near calm conditions.

According to Met Eireann, Saturday will be very warm or hot, and dry with good sunshine for many. However, it will be cloudier near northwestern and northern coasts. There is a small chance of a light shower in the southwest later in the day. Temperatures will rise to 23 to 27 degrees, cooler near coasts due to sea breezes, with light northwest or variable breezes inland.

It will be a very mild night on Saturday night with temperatures remaining above 14 degrees across much of Leinster and east Munster, and not falling below 11 to 13 degrees elsewhere. There will be clear skies in most areas, cloudier in the far north and northwest. Mist and fog will form in light northerly or variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a dry day with good sunny spells for most, but cloudy across the north of the country with some drizzle possible near coasts. Light isolated showers will likely develop in the southeast from afternoon. Very warm or hot with highs of 23 to 27 degrees, but not as warm in the north with highs there of 19 to 22 degrees. Winds will be light and mainly northerly in direction, but sea breezes will develop.

Sunday night will be largely clear with some mist and fog forming overnight in light easterly breezes. Very mild with temperatures holding above 14 to 16 degrees across the southern half of the country, and 11 to 14 degrees further north.

According to Met Eireann, Monday will be dry in most areas with sunny spells and light easterly breezes, but it will be cloudier in the north. A few light showers will likely break out too. Continuing very warm with highs of 22 to 26 degrees, cooler near northern and eastern coasts due to light easterly breezes. Monday night will be another mild night with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will not fall below 13 to 16 degrees in most areas, but will fall back to 11 to 13 degrees across Ulster.

Tuesday will be another mostly dry and sunny day with light easterly winds. Very warm again for most places with highs of 22 to 26 degrees. Dry and clear overnight with temperatures similar to Monday night, remaining in the mid to high teens largely but a little cooler across Ulster.