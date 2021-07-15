Temperatures could reach 25 degrees today in Kildare

High temperatures
The fine warm weather is set to continue according to Met Eireann.
Here is their weather forecast for the coming days.
Highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees today. Tonight there will be a mix of cloud and clear spells. It will be mostly dry, although there is a chance of some patchy drizzle near west and northwest coasts. Some mist and fog will develop in light, variable breezes. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 11 to 17 degrees, mildest in south Leinster.
There'll be some cloud around on Friday morning, especially in the west and northwest where there may be some patches of drizzle and mist. Sunny spells will develop as the day goes on and it will be warm with temperatures reaching 21 to 25 degrees. It will be a little cooler around the coast as sea breezes develop. Winds will be light, north to northwest or variable in direction.
More News
ildare Fionn Maher fully focused on winning procession during the Leinster Gaa Minor Hurling Championship game against Wexford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.