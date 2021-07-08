Major changes proposed to Kildare hotel

File photo of Kildare House Hotel from 2018
The owners of a 21-bedroom hotel in Kildare town are due to apply for planning permission for major changes at the venue.
Kildare House Hotel Ltd wants to alter the layout of Kildare House Hotel on the Dublin Road. It wants to change the ground floor function room into hotel bedrooms, built two retail units facing onto Dublin Road, install new rooflights, windows and doors and
site works.
The plans are due to be lodged with Kildare County Council soon.
