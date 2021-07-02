Newbridge's Market Square to be revamped for outdoor summer

The news that Courthouse Square in Newbridge is to receive a facelift has been broadly welcomed.

Kildare County Councils' proposals for the area, which is known locally as Market Square, include the installation of social distancing line markings, new picnic benches and wheelchair accessible picnic tables.

The project also features new umbrellas to provide shelter from the elements, while the existing railings and light standards are to be painted black.

Play area

An urban play area with children’s picnic table and bench, and hopscotch painting on the tarmac surface is also to be included.

The existing black bench is to be painted and relocated to overlook the play area and new fibreglass and corten steel planters along with some high planting is to be put in place to screen the view of cars parked at the garage.

Pride coloured markings are proposed to the existing raised table to further emphasise pedestrian movement at the junction of Georges Street and Eyre Street.

The plans also include solar powered LED lights hung from the existing mature trees.

The council also said it is progressing proposals for George's Street and the existing carpark at the junction of Main Street and Liffey View.

Senator Fiona O’Loughlin remarked; “This square, where the former courthouse stood has the potential to be a positive hub of activity for local residents and for the local community. Unfortunately we have witnessed anti-social behaviour here in the past, but I feel the proposed development of the square will be a huge addition to local businesses and to Newbridge in general.

“The proposed changes will make the area more attractive, more fit for purpose, and it will allow us to enjoy our lovely town more comfortably. It will also tie in well with proposed investment in George’s Street.”

Newbridge Community Development said on its Facebook page; “This is very welcome news for Market Square, an area of the town centre with huge potential but in need of some TLC.

“We'd urge people to support these new facilities and show demand for more!

There's a real shortage of public spaces for outdoor gathering and dining in the town centre, and our businesses are also suffering as a result.”