New Kildare and Leighlin Diocese appointments

Changes to come in on August 20

New Kildare and Leighlin Diocese appointments

Bishop Denis Nulty

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

The following appointments in the Kildare and Leighlin Diocese, will take effect from August 20 next:

Mgr. John McDonald P.P. The Curragh to become P.E. C.C. The Curragh

Fr. PJ Somers C.C. The Curragh to become P.P. The Curragh

Fr. John Brickley P.P. Kilcock to become P.P. Staplestown & Cooleragh 

Fr. George Augustine C.C. Kilcock to become P.P. Kilcock

Fr. Liam Lawton to become Adm. Edenderry for one year while continuing his diocesan duties and living in Graiguecullen

Fr. Shem Furlong, Knockbeg College to become C.C. Bagenalstown

Fr. Petru Medves C.C. Bagenalstown to become C.C. Abbeyleix, Ballinakill & Raheen

Diocesan Appointments 2021

"This past 15 months have seen huge upheaval for us all: an upheaval that has given us time to reflect and re-evaluate how we do things. It is in this vein of a changing landscape that I announce the diocesan appointments this year. While at first glance there may seem to be only seven priests involved in the changes, which have been kept to a minimum, I would like to emphasise that every one of our 78 priests in parish ministry or available for parish ministry is involved in the diocesan changes in this exceptional pandemic time," Bishop Denis Nulty wrote on the Kandle website.

He thanked all the priests who generously accepted new and additional responsibilities.

"We fondly remember the late Fr. Jimmy Doyle and we continue to keep Fr. PJ McEvoy in our prayers," he said.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie