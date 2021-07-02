New Kildare and Leighlin Diocese appointments

The following appointments in the Kildare and Leighlin Diocese, will take effect from August 20 next:

Mgr. John McDonald P.P. The Curragh to become P.E. C.C. The Curragh

Fr. PJ Somers C.C. The Curragh to become P.P. The Curragh

Fr. John Brickley P.P. Kilcock to become P.P. Staplestown & Cooleragh

Fr. George Augustine C.C. Kilcock to become P.P. Kilcock

Fr. Liam Lawton to become Adm. Edenderry for one year while continuing his diocesan duties and living in Graiguecullen

Fr. Shem Furlong, Knockbeg College to become C.C. Bagenalstown

Fr. Petru Medves C.C. Bagenalstown to become C.C. Abbeyleix, Ballinakill & Raheen

"This past 15 months have seen huge upheaval for us all: an upheaval that has given us time to reflect and re-evaluate how we do things. It is in this vein of a changing landscape that I announce the diocesan appointments this year. While at first glance there may seem to be only seven priests involved in the changes, which have been kept to a minimum, I would like to emphasise that every one of our 78 priests in parish ministry or available for parish ministry is involved in the diocesan changes in this exceptional pandemic time," Bishop Denis Nulty wrote on the Kandle website.

He thanked all the priests who generously accepted new and additional responsibilities.

"We fondly remember the late Fr. Jimmy Doyle and we continue to keep Fr. PJ McEvoy in our prayers," he said.