Find out what the weather has in store for Kildare

This morning will be a mostly dry day with hazy sunshine - just a few showers later, mainly further south in Leinster, with top temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees, according to Met Eireann.

Tonight will be dry and calm, but with mist and fog in parts. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees. The pollen count is will be very high on Thursday and Friday.

"Mist and fog will clear most areas during Friday morning. Dry at first, with well scattered showers developing into the afternoon. Warm spells of hazy sunshine at times too, in just light southerly breezes. Top temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius generally," said the national forecaster.

The outlook for Saturday is; "Overall cloudy with scattered outbreaks of showery rain. Some heavier bursts are likely across the south and west. Longer drier spells too, with some sunny breaks possible across the north and east. Rather warm and humid with top temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate south to southeast breeze."

It will be very mild and humid on Saturday night with some further showery rain in places. Mist, hill and coastal fog in parts too. Lowest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius, in just light southerly breezes.

Sunday is expected to be showery, especially in the afternoon and evening with thundery downpours leading to spot flooding. Humid and rather warm with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, in a light west to southwest breeze.