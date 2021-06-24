Milltown GAA Club launch massive fundraising drive

These are very exciting times in Milltown with work almost complete on the development of two new playing pitches at the local GAA club.

“The original playing pitch served the community well since being opened in 1984 but a huge increase in the number of teams representing the club in recent years has led to demand for an extension of the existing facilities,” said a club spokesperson.

“Five years ago six acres of land were purchased from the Byrne family adjacent to the existing pitch and in 2019 work on new split-level senior and juvenile playing pitches got underway.”

Since then 2000 cubic metres of clay have been moved to level the new pitches.

In addition, 600 tonnes of sand and 10km of drainage pipe have been added to ensure the pitches meet all modern drainage standards.

A community walking track around the two new pitches will also form part of this development. The juvenile pitch and the walking track are already in use and the senior pitch will be in use from the autumn of this year.

“Another unique feature is the unparalleled view of the historic Hill of Allen forming the background to the development,” they added.

“The project will cost in excess of €500,000 and has been part-funded by Capital funding from Lotto, Leader and the GAA.

“However, the bulk of the funds have been raised through a series of local fundraising events over the past five years. Over €250,000 has been raised through these community events and Milltown GAA is now rolling out its mega summer draw aptly entitled 'Take Your Points, The Goals Will Come'.”

This fundraiser will see four monthly draws from the end of June with first prizes each month of €1000 and rand prize of €5000 for the final month.

Tickets for this mega draw are available now from www.klubfunder.com or from any Milltown GFC committee member. The draw is limited to 400 members.

Proceeds raised from this draw will go towards the purchase of goalposts and ballstop nets on the new pitches — the final piece of the jigsaw in this exciting development.