Newbridge public meeting to be held online

Newbridge Community Development (NCD) is holding on online public meeting on June 23.

“Do you have an interest in the future of Newbridge? If so Newbridge Community Development are inviting you to join them for a virtual public meeting on the topic of Sustainable Development for Newbridge on Wednesday June 23,” said the group.

“The event will take place online in the form of a community conversation looking at the current issues around planning and development in the town, the concerns and priorities of the wider community and how to ensure that the community voice is heard as the town continues to grow.”

Topics such as the need for new infrastructure — for instance a second bridge — and concern around the lack of community facilities generally will be discussed.

There will also be an opportunity to look at the ways the public can contribute to the plans for the town’s development and ensure the needs of local residents are met.

The online event will take place on at 8pm via Zoom and anyone who is interested in attending should contact NCD directly for registration details at either communitynewbridge @gmail.com or by telephone at 087-9458038.

Attendees are invited to submit their questions or suggestions for discussion in advance by email. They can also register and communicate with the organisers via the event link on their Facebook Page.