Kildare's Forever Young Festival gets ready to rock Palmerstown House and Goffs with 21,000 fans expected

The Forever Young Festival is set to return to Kildare this September with an influx of 21,000 fans.

The organisers of the event are applying to Kildare County Council for a licence to hold the concert at Palmerstown House in Johnstown and Goffs from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, 12. They are also hoping to open a campsite for a maximum of 15,000 people.

If approved, the total attendance would be 21,000 plus 1,500 staff and artists. Music for Animal Welfare Ltd of Corbally in Limerick is the company behind the event.

On it's website, it said: "After the necessary cancellation of the festival in 2020, we plan to be back with a bang on the 10-12th September 2021. We all need something to look forward to."

The headliners for this year's event are Marti Pellow, Jimmy Somerville, OMD, The Boomtown Rats, Paul Carrack and Paul Young.