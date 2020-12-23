Naas healthcare worker among first for virus jab

A young Naas woman, working as a nurse in London, has been among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Twenty-four-year-old Mollie Gallagher is a graduate of NUI Galway and has been working at St George’s Hospital in London for 14 months. St George’s is a teaching hospital which is about 290 years old and it is one of the most reputable hospitals in the world.

The former Gael-Choláiste Chill Dara, Naas student got the Pfizer vaccine, which comes in two doses and she will get the second in about three weeks. It has been shown to be 90% effective.

However it didn’t come without side effects. Five days after the injection, Mollie was hit with a bad case of the chills.

“I was shaking and I had flu like systems; but I was aware that there was a chance of this happening. I had bad headaches and it lasted 24 hours but it was nothing to worry about,” she said.

She also added that some side effects can also be associated with the flu vaccine.

Molly works in the hospital’s intensive care unit and feels it was her responsibility to get the vaccine to protect patients as much as herself. She also felt it was her duty to get the vaccine to help stem the spread of the virus.

And she has seen at first hand the effects of the virus from her time working on a Covid-19 ward in St George’s and with more seriously ill people in the ICU.

“At the moment the hospital is very busy with Covid patients; the number of cases here has skyrocketed and it’s quite worrying.

“Any patient in ICU is at their most vulnerable and fighting for their life.”

The only difference between critically ill Covid-19 patients and those with other illnesses is that because Covid is relatively new, less is known about it.

Therefore, treatments plans and drug administration was less surefooted, especially in the early days of the pandemic.

More optimistically, Mollie believes that many patients are not becoming as ill as heretofore.

“In the last six weeks or so patients do not seem to be getting as ill, whether this is because of a weaker strain of the virus or treatment plans are better because we know more now than we did in March when it started.”

Millie’s career path is unsurprising in the context of her background — her parents Bríd and Conal are both nurses and operate the Craddock House nursing home.

The Naas woman previously worked for a period at University Hospital Galway, noting the pressure that Irish nurses have to work under is much greater than in United Kingdom facilities.

The patient staff ratio favours the patients to a much greater degree in the UK, she believes.

“Also I’ve been able to get experience of working in ICU and education courses that I would have to wait for longer in Ireland.”

“This is one of the best experiences I could get,” she said of her job in St George’s.

And with no end in sight to the disease, she stresses the importance of wearing masks and social distancing.

“We have to think that while not everybody dies from the disease, some do and we can’t afford to be careless towards other people; we have to pull together or we’ll never beat it.”

“It’s frustrating at times” she adds, “that having left the hospital where people have been told that a loved one has died from Covid, you might come across 10 people not wearing a mask which can be very frustrating.”