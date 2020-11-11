Design of new roads must suit tractors - Kildare councillor

Kildare County Council has been urged to take agricultural vehicles and machinery into consideration when designing new road projects.

Cllr Mark Stafford raised the issue at the recent monthly meeting of Kildare Newbridge Municipal District sitting in Áras Chill Dara in Naas.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland

The council responded that it designs roads in line with Transport Infrastructure Ireland regulations and further stated that agricultural machinery usually makes up less than one per cent of general traffic.

Officials said that a ‘Swept Path Analysis’ is usually carried out to the movement and path of different parts of long vehicles when turning.

A Council statement said: “Roads schemes are designed to comply with the latest applicable design standard such as the Design Manual for Urban Roads and Streets (DMURS) for urban roads and Transport Infrastructure Irelands (TII's) design standards for suburban roads.

“Swept Path Analysis is undertaken to ensure that larger articulated vehicles and buses can negotiate junctions.

“As agricultural machinery typically constitutes less than 1% of general traffic, roads are not generally designed for such machinery, however the design of each project will be site specific.”

Meanwhile, at the same meeting, Cllr Suzanne Doyle asked for a progress report on a promised Traffic Management Plan for Kildare Town.

Transport Strategy

The council said that the Kildare Transport Strategy is currently ongoing.

It's anticipated that a public consultation stage will form part of the initiative.

Officials said: “It is currently anticipated that a draft Strategy will be complete by December 2020/January 2021. A second stage of public and stakeholder consultation will be undertaken once the draft Strategy is finalised. This will likely occur in Quarter One 2021, with the Strategy to be finalised after this last phase of consultation.”

The meeting also heard that road resurfacing works were recently completed around the vicinity of Round Towers GAA Club in Kildare.