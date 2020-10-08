KILDARE PLANNING WATCH: Plans for 50 new Derrinturn homes

Plans for 50 new homes for the village of Derrinturn are due to be lodged soon with Kildare County Council.

Donnington Property Ltd intends to apply for planning permission for 39 two storey semi-detached three bed homes and 11 two storey semi-detached four bed dwellings.

If approved, the estate would be accessed through Newbury Park and Dreenane Park on the Allenwood Road.

It's understood there were previous plans approved for the development of the 22 hectare site,which have since expired.

