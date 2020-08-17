Twelve new cycle cafés for County Kildare

Kildare County Council has approved applications from 12 local businesses as a host for a ‘Designated Cycle Café’ in the county. Six other applications are pending approval while three more are awaiting inspection visits.

The Barrow Blueway and the Naas to Sallins Greenway proved to be attractive amenities in each application received from businesses in Athy and Sallins respectively, while other amenities around the county have also been key to applications received.

The purpose of a ‘Cycle Café’ is to promote cycling and provide cyclists and cycling groups with a ‘pit stop’ to allow them a refreshment or toilet break along their route, the use of a bicycle repair unit if required and to take advantage of local attractions, amenities and tourism.

The Cycle Café scheme in Kildare was first introduced at ‘Fogarty’s Pavilion’ shop in Ballymore Eustace and its proprietor, Sean Fogarty was happy to allow the council to develop the idea further around the county.

The new Cycle Café schemes will be officially launched during Bike Week and European Mobility Week in September.

Kildare County Council has secured funding of €8,500 from the Department of Transport to help support Bike Week initiatives this year, in addition to further funding of €50,000 from the Department of Rural and Community Development for Cycle Café schemes.

Declan Keogh, Kildare County Council’s road safety, cycling and sustainable transport officer welcomed the funding and said it will boost the profile of cycling and tourism in Kildare.

“We are delighted our funding application was approved. Cycle Cafés will bring additional business and tourism to the county, and in addition to that, it will add to the attractions which local amenities offer.

“The approved designated Cycle Café’s will help boost the profile and benefits of cycling in Kildare and also ensure that cyclists are provided with much needed ‘pit stops’ along their routes, while also taking in the lovely attractions and amenities the county has to offer.”