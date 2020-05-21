Man faces allegations of historic sexual assault against sisters at Kildare trial

A man who faces a number of historic sexual assault allegations appeared at Naas District Court on May 13.

The man had a book of evidence served on him during the court sitting by Garda Jacinta O’ Connor.

Sgt Jim Kelly said there were 125 allegations, including indecent assault and rape, made against the man and the case dates back to the 1970s.

He added it relates to alleged offences against his sisters.

Sgt Kelly also said that the Director of Public Prosecutions had given consent for the case to proceed.

Judge Desmond Zaidan returned the defendant for trial to the current sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Zaidan also imposed reporting restrictions in the case and granted free legal aid.

The defendant was remanded on continuing bail.