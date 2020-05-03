Horse heaven at substantial home in Daars, Straffan

An exceptional home in Straffan, which comes with substantial accommodation and facilities for horses, plus an additional two-bedroom cottage on its grounds, has come on the market with Coonan Property.

Careg-Wen is located at Daars, Straffan.

The main house, which was built in 1970, is a most attractive four-bedroom detached residence, which is set amongst mature gardens with a private entrance on approximately five acres of stud railed paddocks and equestrian facilities.

The main home is in immaculate condition and extends to over 2,000 sq. ft. of light filled and generously proportioned living accommodation.

It has a sitting room, kitchen, utility room, family room and sunroom with access to a patio, plus four bedrooms, one ensuite, and a family bathroom.

This property also has the benefit of a number of farm buildings including an exceptional stable conversion which is now a separate two-bedroom lodge.

Other features include a large workshop (approx. 1,800 sq. ft.) with office, four stud rail paddocks, a 60m x 40m sand arena and a fine yard ideal for a variety of enterprises or to operate a home based business.

Careg-Wen offers the discerning purchaser a rare opportunity to acquire a prime property in this much sought after location.

The guide price for the property is € 750,000 and it is for sale by private treaty with Coonan Property.

Information

For further information, contact Michael Wright on 01 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com.