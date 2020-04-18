Naas woman appointed Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Siochána

Naas woman Ann Marie Cagney has been appointed as a new Assistant Commissioner in An Garda Siochána.

The appointment was made on Wednesday, April 8. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “This appointment is very welcome. Anne Marie’s extensive experience from her 31 year career in An Garda Síochána will be of great benefit to the organisation and the Garda senior leadership team as we continue implementation of the improvement programme, A Policing Service for the Future.”

Assistant Commissioner Cagney said, “I am honoured and proud to have been appointed as an Assistant Commissioner of An Garda Síochána. I look forward to working as part of the Garda senior leadership team on the organisation’s mission of keeping people safe.”

The new appointee has experience in both strategic and operational policing roles including responsibility for leading a significant programme of change and renewal.

She was appointed as Chief Superintendent for the Dublin Metropolitan East Division in February 2018. Previously, she was a Detective Superintendent with national responsibility for Human Trafficking Investigations and Organised Prostitution Investigations.

She also held responsibility for the development of policies and support structures for victims of crime and worked in collaboration with partner agencies in educating and raising awareness of the effects and causes of trafficking.

She also held national responsibility for the Garda Victim Liaison Office, whose aim is to enhance the Garda service being provided to victims of crime and traumatic events by providing a respectful, reassuring, responsive and reliable service.

She is a trained Senior Investigating Officer and manages and coordinates the investigations of major crimes.

Assistant Commissioner Cagney is the holder of a degree in Law and an honours BSc degree in Police Management from University College Dublin. She successfully completed the Criminal Justice Strategic Leadership Course and has recently completed a Professional Certificate in Whistleblowing Law & Practice at University College Dublin.

St Mary’s

She is a past pupil of St Mary’s College, Naas, and attended primary school in Dunlavin. Married to fellow Garda Brian Cagney, she retains strong links with the Naas area.