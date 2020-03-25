Drunk overtook line of cars and ploughed into vehicle, Kildare court hears

A man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday, March 10, for dangerous driving while over the alcohol limit was remanded in custody for three weeks.

Hubert Kawka, with an address listed as Hollands Avenue, Athy, came to the attention of gardai on February 23, 2019 at 4.40pm for driving dangerously when he overtook a number of cars waiting in line behind a tractor.

The court heard his vehicle was at the end of the line and he decided to pull out and overtake the line of cars waiting behind a hedge cutter.

He had to pull in suddenly to avoid an oncoming car and in doing so wrote off his own car and that of another person. He later failed a breath test taken by gardai.

The court also heard that on October 21, 2019, he went out into his front garden while drunk and produced a hammer.

He raised it above his head but fell backwards before he could use it.

“He was hammered,” his solicitor Conal Boyce told the court.

“He raised the hammer over his head but became unbalanced and fell down backwards.”

The defendant has five previous convictions, the court heard. “He no longer drives,” Mr Boyce said.

“Abusing alcohol is his main problem. In his hands access to a car is a dangerous weapon.”

He has a partner and a new baby, the court was told.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he was hopelessly drunk and said falling down with the hammer was like something you read about.

“It is like a comedy sketch that it is not funny,” he said.

He was remanded in custody for three weeks and a probation report was ordered for the next time he appears in court. The case was adjourned until April 7 next.